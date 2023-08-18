Hassan Ali Undergoes Surgery After Finger Injury Setback

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali undergoes surgery for finger injury setback.

Injury occurred during a crucial playoff match while playing for Dambulla Aura.

Ali informs fans through social media about his finger injury and surgery.

Hassan Ali, Pakistan’s fast bowler, suffered a serious setback after undergoing surgery for a finger injury.

Ali, who was representing Dambulla Aura in the tournament, was injured during a key playoff match against the Galle Titans, effectively ending his participation in the tournament.

Ali turned to the social networking platform X to inform his admirers of the tragic news.

He confirmed the finger damage he sustained during the aforementioned match, which necessitated surgery.

“Saddened to share that I suffered a finger injury during our qualifier yesterday and had to go through a surgery for it. A pretty unfortunate end to a great tournament for me personally however will like to look at the positives and thank my team management and medical staff for looking after me. Big thank you to all the fans for supporting me and would now request you all to pray for my recovery,” he tweeted.

Dambulla Aura defeated the Galle Titans in the first match of the playoff round, sealing their place in the tournament championship.

Galle Titans were eliminated after scoring 146 runs in the first innings after electing to bat first.

Despite being injured, the 29-year-old demonstrated exceptional skill and determination. He bowled quite effectively, finishing a three-over performance with 28 runs given and successfully dismissing Tabraiz Shamsi (0).

Dambulla Aura easily chased the mark, losing only four wickets and with two balls remaining.

