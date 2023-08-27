Here is what Babar Azam reveals about Pakistan’s ascent to ODI rankings top spot

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series.

Men in Green defeated Afghanistan by 59 runs.

Pakistan is now the number-one team in ODI cricket.

After the Men in Green swept Afghanistan on Saturday to recover first place in the ICC ODI rankings, Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke out.

Azam claimed that the team’s cohesion was a key factor in the Men in Green’s historic victory as Pakistan won the series 3-0 and ascended to the top of the standings.

Following a series victory against New Zealand earlier this year, Pakistan also claimed the top spot for the first time since the International Cricket Council initially recognized the rankings in 2005.

“We have become the number one team in the world due to our hard work. There were ups and downs but we stayed united and that has helped us claim the top spot,” Azam said while addressing the team in the dressing room after the conclusion of the third ODI on Saturday.

“The good thing is that every player in this team is happy when their teammate performs well rather than focusing on their personal milestones,” he added.

While celebrating this accomplishment, Azam emphasized that the team should keep an eye on the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30.

“We will celebrate this victory but we must not forget that the Asia Cup starts in four days. We will try to take this momentum in the Asia Cup,” he said.

In the third ODI, Afghanistan failed to chase down a target of 269 runs and were bowled out for 209 runs in 48.4 overs, resulting in a 59-run victory for Pakistan.

Among the Pakistan bowlers, leg-spinner Shadab Khan stood out with a performance of 3 wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs. Additionally, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, and Shaheen Afridi each took two wickets.

Afghanistan’s batting struggled, with their top scorer being lower-order batsman Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who achieved a career-best 64 runs off 37 balls. Despite his explosive innings, it only delayed the inevitable, featuring five fours and an equal number of maximums. Shahidullah contributed 37 runs, while Riaz Hassan added 34 runs.

In the earlier innings, Pakistan, having chosen to bat first after winning the toss, posted a target of 269 runs. They finished at 268-8 in 50 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam (60) both making half-centuries. Azam and Rizwan combined for a partnership of 110 runs off 145 balls for the third wicket.

Furthermore, Mohammad Nawaz (30 off 25) and Agha Salman (38 not out off 31) injected momentum toward the end of the innings, contributing 61 runs in 47 balls for the seventh wicket.

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad managed to take two wickets each during Pakistan’s innings.

