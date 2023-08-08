Hibino sweeps singles, doubles titles at Prague Open.

Japan’s Nao Hibino clinched victory in the singles competition at the Livesport Prague Open in the Czech Republic by defeating local favorite Linda Noskova with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

This achievement came after Hibino had already secured the doubles title. The 28-year-old player managed to secure the singles title by prevailing in a semifinal match that had been delayed due to rain, winning against Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian with a final score of 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

In the final match against Noskova, Hibino capitalized on five out of seven break points, overcoming an initial 3-0 lead by Noskova in the first set and securing victory in just 71 minutes.

This win marked Hibino’s third WTA title, adding to her earlier successes in Hiroshima in 2019 and Tashkent in 2015. Notably, Hibino became only the fifth “lucky loser” in WTA history to claim a tournament victory.