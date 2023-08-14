IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

PSG optimistic about Mbappe contract renewal
Mbappe may renew the contract with PSG. Communication has resumed between Mbappe...
IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally planned to take place in India in mid-October, has been relocated to Qatar due to logistical challenges.
Similarly, the World Six Red Championship, previously scheduled in Malaysia, has also been moved to Qatar. The specific dates for the World Snooker Championship in Qatar will be disclosed shortly.
Worth mentioning is that Ahsan Ramzan, a rising talent from Pakistan, emerged victorious in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022 held in Doha, Qatar.
The youthful snooker prodigy Ahsan captured global attention with his remarkable accuracy, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround in the championship’s final against Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh.
Despite trailing 4-2, Ahsan showcased exceptional skill and determination to secure a 6-5 victory, making him the second youngest cueist globally, and the youngest from Pakistan, to claim this prestigious championship title.
Moreover, Ahsan’s achievement marks just the third instance of a Pakistani snooker player clinching the international amateur world championship title, following in the footsteps of Muhammad Yousaf, who accomplished this feat back in 1994.
