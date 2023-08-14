IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

IBSF World Snooker Championship and World Six Red Championship have been relocated to Qatar.

IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally planned to take place in India in mid-October, has been relocated to Qatar due to logistical challenges.

Similarly, the World Six Red Championship, previously scheduled in Malaysia, has also been moved to Qatar. The specific dates for the World Snooker Championship in Qatar will be disclosed shortly.

Worth mentioning is that Ahsan Ramzan, a rising talent from Pakistan, emerged victorious in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022 held in Doha, Qatar.