Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

Articles
Advertisement
IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

IBSF World Snooker Championship moved to Qatar due to logistics issues

  • IBSF World Snooker Championship and World Six Red Championship have been relocated to Qatar.
  • Ahsan Ramzan won the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022.
  • Ahsan is the second youngest cueist globally and the youngest from Pakistan.

IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally planned to take place in India in mid-October, has been relocated to Qatar due to logistical challenges.

Similarly, the World Six Red Championship, previously scheduled in Malaysia, has also been moved to Qatar. The specific dates for the World Snooker Championship in Qatar will be disclosed shortly.

Worth mentioning is that Ahsan Ramzan, a rising talent from Pakistan, emerged victorious in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022 held in Doha, Qatar.

The youthful snooker prodigy Ahsan captured global attention with his remarkable accuracy, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround in the championship’s final against Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh.

Despite trailing 4-2, Ahsan showcased exceptional skill and determination to secure a 6-5 victory, making him the second youngest cueist globally, and the youngest from Pakistan, to claim this prestigious championship title.

Moreover, Ahsan’s achievement marks just the third instance of a Pakistani snooker player clinching the international amateur world championship title, following in the footsteps of Muhammad Yousaf, who accomplished this feat back in 1994.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

PSG optimistic about Mbappe contract renewal
PSG optimistic about Mbappe contract renewal

Mbappe may renew the contract with PSG. Communication has resumed between Mbappe...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story