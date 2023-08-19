ICC reveals mascots for World Cup 2023

The ICC has introduced a mascot pair for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ICC has introduced a mascot pair for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to occur in India during October–November.

The mascots were revealed at an event in Gurugram, India, attended by Yash Dull and Shafali Verma, U-19 World Cup-winning captains.

Hailing from a distant cricket realm named the Crictoverse, the male and female mascots symbolize both gender equality and diversity in their design.

The ICC asserts that the mascots embody the essence of unity and spirit that cricket fosters worldwide, aiming to ignite enthusiasm among the upcoming generation of cricket enthusiasts.

“We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” mentioned Chris Tetley, the ICC’s Head of Events.

“The perpetual characters signify cricket’s universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries, with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world.

“In line with the ICC and cricket’s priority to connect with the next generation of fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events.”

The two #CWC23 mascots are here 😍 Have your say in naming this exciting duo 👉 https://t.co/AytgGuLWd5 pic.twitter.com/7XBtdVmtRS — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2023

The video shared by the ICC on X includes players exclusively from India, Australia, and England.

The promotional video included India’s Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, England’s Jos Buttler, and Australia’s women’s team all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

It’s important to highlight that 10 teams will compete for the coveted title at 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament’s commencement and final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Cricket World Cup will adopt a round-robin format, involving all teams playing against each other in a total of 45 league matches.

The semifinals will involve the top four teams and are scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. For the semifinals and final matches, reserve days are designated.

