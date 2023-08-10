ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25

Tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India will go on sale starting on August 25.

Tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be available on August 30.

Tickets for the semi-finals and final will be available on September 15.

Starting on August 25, tickets for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India will be up for sale. This announcement arrives just over 40 days before the tournament’s first match on October 5.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the following dates:

25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September: Semi-Finals and Final

“Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register on August 15. This will enable them to receive ticket news first, help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day,” according to a statement from the ICC.

“We call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register their interest starting next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup,” Chris Tetley, the head of events at ICC, mentioned in an official statement.

