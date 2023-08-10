Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25

ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25

Articles
Advertisement
ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25

ICC to start selling 2023 World Cup tickets on Aug 25

Advertisement
  • Tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India will go on sale starting on August 25.
  • Tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be available on August 30.
  • Tickets for the semi-finals and final will be available on September 15.
Advertisement

Starting on August 25, tickets for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India will be up for sale. This announcement arrives just over 40 days before the tournament’s first match on October 5.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the following dates:

25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

Advertisement

2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September: India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September: Semi-Finals and Final

“Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register on August 15. This will enable them to receive ticket news first, help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day,” according to a statement from the ICC.

“We call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register their interest starting next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup,” Chris Tetley, the head of events at ICC, mentioned in an official statement.

Also Read

Pakistan Announces 18-Man Squad for Afghanistan Series and Asia Cup
Pakistan Announces 18-Man Squad for Afghanistan Series and Asia Cup

Pakistan is gearing up to take on Afghanistan. Inzamam-ul-Haq's strategic prowess is...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story