ICC World Cup 2023: PCB to unveil Pakistan’s World Cup kit

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to reveal the official kit for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Monday, August 28. The unveiling event will take place in Lahore, with Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, as the main guest.

The PCB shared a teaser of the kit on its official social media channels on Sunday, along with the message “Get ready, Pakistan cricket fans! Are you prepared for the exciting revelation tomorrow?”

It’s important to highlight that the upcoming ICC World Cup will feature 10 teams competing for the prestigious title across 10 different venues. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opening match and the final.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match) November 11 – vs England in Kolkata The tournament consists of day matches that commence at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the rest of the matches are day-night games starting at 01:30pm (PST). In the event that Pakistan makes it to the semi-finals, they are set to compete in Kolkata. Should India secure a spot in the semi-finals, they are slated to play in Mumbai, except if their opponent happens to be Pakistan, in which case the match will take place in Kolkata. The Cricket World Cup follows a round-robin structure, where all participating teams will face each other, totaling 45 league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Reserve days are in place for the semi-finals and the final match.