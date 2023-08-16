Imad Wasim expresses happiness on announcement of Asia Cup squad

Imad Wasim is happy with the ODI team for the Asia Cup 2023.

He is open to the possibility of joining the World Cup team in India.

He believes Pakistan has a very strong ODI team.

The confirmed ODI team for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023 has made Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim happy.

Imad was recently asked about the potential of joining the World Cup team in India in an interview with a YouTube channel, and his response demonstrated his commitment and willingness to take on difficulties.

He underlined the importance of approaching every possible inclusion with clarity and foresight, pointing to the role of seasoned individuals like Mickey Arthur and Inzamam-ul-Haq in directing and inspiring players.

“If someone asks me about it, and if someone does, there has to be something about it, and you can’t just call a person suddenly two days or three days before World Cup; there has to be clarity, and Mickey Arthur is that sort of a person, and Inzamam-ul-Haq is sort of a person who gives you clarity and calls you up and tells you what’s going on and obviously who wouldn’t want to play World Cup for Pakistan, like it’s an amazing thing, I have not retired from ODI cricket but if an opportunity comes in, I am very looking forward, and I will be up for it,” Imad said.

The all-rounder, who will play for Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2018 CPL season, is still entirely focused on the job at hand right now. He stressed how eager he was to see the Pakistani squad win the next Asia Cup, World Cup, and Afghanistan series.

“I just want the Pakistan team to win the World Cup and Asia Cup and Afghanistan series, and I am very happy with the team they have announced, and I am looking forward to watch them play because in ODI, Pakistan has got a very strong team and they are favorites in my opinion, both in the Asia Cup and the World Cup,” he concluded.

Notably, the 34-year-old last participated in an ODI cricket match in Rawalpindi against Zimbabwe in 2020.

