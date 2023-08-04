India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate in first T20I

India and West Indies were penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The sanctions were imposed by Richie Richardson.

West Indies now lead the five-game series 1-0.

India and West Indies have been penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20I match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

India was fined five percent of their match fee for being one over short, while West Indies received a ten percent fine for falling two overs behind the required rate.

The sanctions were imposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, taking into account time allowances.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five percent of their match fees for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the match fee.

Both Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell admitted to the offenses and accepted the proposed penalties, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The charges were leveled by the on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid, and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer.

During the match, West Indies faced a slowdown in the middle overs, going from 54/2 after the first six overs to 96/3 at the end of 14 overs. India’s spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Axar Patel took three wickets in their combined nine overs.

Rovman Powell’s performance with the bat, scoring 48 off 32 balls, helped West Indies reach 149/6 on a slow pitch. In response, Tilak Varma made an impressive debut with 39 off 22 balls, but Jason Holder’s all-round performance, taking 2-19, including a double-wicket maiden, helped West Indies secure victory, and Romario Shepherd defended ten runs in the last over to restrict India to 145-9 in 20 overs.

With this win, West Indies now lead the five-game series 1-0 and will face India in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

