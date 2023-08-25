Inter Miami into US Open Cup final after penalty shootouts

Inter Miami CF defeated FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami CF progressed to the finals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after showcasing impressive resilience as they fought back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a thrilling victory over FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout on Wednesday evening.

This intense clash has paved the way for Inter Miami to progress to the finals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Their opponent in the final will be determined by the outcome of the other semi-final match between Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo.

The US Cup final is scheduled for September 27.

The presence of Lionel Messi, widely considered one of the world’s premier soccer players, heightened the anticipation surrounding the match. FC Cincinnati took the lead with a goal from their standout player, Luciano Acosta, in the 18th minute. Inter Miami responded with resolve, with Messi’s well-timed assist setting up Campana for a goal in the 68th minute.

As the game progressed, Messi’s impact became increasingly pronounced. In injury time, he orchestrated another pivotal play, assisting Campana once more to level the score at 2-2. The momentum swung in favor of Inter Miami during extra time, culminating in Josef Martinez’s goal that granted them a 3-2 advantage.

However, FC Cincinnati displayed their tenacity, as Yuya Kubo’s strike in the 114th minute equalized the score at 3-3. With no resolution after 120 minutes of play, the match entered a tense penalty shootout.

Both teams performed admirably during the shootout, with each converting their initial four penalty kicks. Messi, who had a significant impact throughout the game, successfully netted Inter Miami’s first penalty.

The decisive moment came when Inter Miami’s goalkeeper, Drake Callender, saved FCC’s fifth penalty, taken by Nick Hagglund. This set the stage for Benjamin Cremaschi of Inter Miami to secure the victory, which he did with skill.

This captivating showdown drew considerable attention in Cincinnati, attracting a crowd of 25,513 spectators to the stadium.

The game was graced by the presence of Cincinnati Bengals stars, including quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, who demonstrated their support by wearing customized FC Cincinnati jerseys.

