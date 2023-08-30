Inzamam-ul-Haq named new Chief Selector for three years

Inzamam will serve as the Chief Selector for the next three years.

Inzamam’s monthly compensation could amount to Rs2 million.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a significant stride in rejuvenating its cricket structure by finalizing a three-year agreement with former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq.

This recent agreement, which gained approval from the management committee, solidifies Inzamam’s position as the Chief Selector.

In the context of Inzamam’s formal appointment as the Chief Selector on August 7, discussions have been ongoing regarding the duration of his tenure.

Inzamam, a seasoned campaigner in the cricketing world, has emphasized the importance of committing to this crucial role for an extended period. He believes that a longer tenure would facilitate consistent decision-making and contribute to the overall advancement of Pakistan’s cricket landscape.

In a virtual meeting held in Karachi on Sunday, the PCB management committee commended Inzamam’s illustrious contributions to cricket. During this session, a structured three-year contract was reportedly proposed and formalized, showcasing the board’s strong belief in his capabilities.

In the upcoming days, Inzamam is slated to hold discussions with Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach Grant Bradburn, and captain Babar Azam in Multan. These discussions will revolve around shaping the squad for the imminent World Cup.

It’s noteworthy that Mickey Arthur is on the brink of departing after the India-Pakistan match in Sri Lanka. Inzamam’s decision to engage in talks regarding the potential World Cup squad while Arthur is still present underscores a strategic approach aimed at ensuring a seamless transition and effective future planning.

