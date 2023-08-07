Advertisement
Inzamam-ul-Haq returns as Pakistan’s chief selector

  • Inzamam-ul-Haq returns as Pakistan’s chief selector.
  • PCB confirmed that Inzamam has taken charge.
  • CTC also includes former captain Mohammad Hafeez.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Inzamam-ul-Haq, former Test captain, as the chief selector of the national men’s team.

In an announcement on Monday, the PCB confirmed that Inzamam has taken charge as the chief selector after being named in the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) last week.

Inzamam previously held the same position from 2016 to 2019 and during that time, the team he selected won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. He will now be working with Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, to pick the national squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, Asia Cup, and World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq, heading the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) of PCB, suggested Inzamam-ul-Haq’s appointment to Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

The CTC also includes former captain Mohammad Hafeez. The committee’s responsibilities encompass various cricket-related matters such as the domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, selection committee appointments, coaching staff appointments for the national team, central and domestic contracts, and plans for the development of umpires, referees, and curators.

Additionally, they have the authority to seek input from additional cricket experts and will regularly report to the head of the PCB Management Committee.

