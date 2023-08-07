Inzamam-ul-Haq returns as Pakistan’s chief selector.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Inzamam-ul-Haq, former Test captain, as the chief selector of the national men’s team.

In an announcement on Monday, the PCB confirmed that Inzamam has taken charge as the chief selector after being named in the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) last week.

Inzamam previously held the same position from 2016 to 2019 and during that time, the team he selected won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed. He will now be working with Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, to pick the national squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, Asia Cup, and World Cup.