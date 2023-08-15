IOC to Decide on Inclusion of Cricket, Other Sports for 2028 Olympics in Weeks

Advertisement IOC is set to convene in Mumbai in October.

Flag football and cricket are among the new sports.

The organizers of LA 2028 Olympics have the authority to choose a number of sports to add to the lineup. Advertisement In October, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to convene in Mumbai to finalize the decision regarding the addition of new sports to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Among these new sports being considered is cricket. Flag football, a modified version of American football with non-contact gameplay involving teams of five players, is also in contention. Alongside eight other sports, including cricket, flag football is vying for inclusion in the 2028 Games, subject to approval by the local organizers. Advertisement

“We expect a decision (from LA2028 organisers) in the coming weeks,” International Federation of American Football (IFAF) President Pierre Trochet said in a call with reporters. “We are focusing on our work but expect a decision in the upcoming weeks.”

The competition in the world of sports is intense, and cricket stands out as a strong contender due to its extensive global presence, financial stability, and attractiveness for broadcasts.

Among the shortlisted options for inclusion, flag football and cricket are being considered, alongside baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

Advertisement

Flag football is relying on its strong fan base in the United States, increasing popularity internationally, and the possibility of NFL players taking part in the Games to secure a spot in the Los Angeles event.

“When we first questioned …to see if the players will be released by the NFL to play it was clear that it would interest many players,” Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe, said.

“That’s an exciting prospect, to see some NFL superstars at the Olympics.”

Advertisement Although these sports are being included in the Olympic Games for just one edition, they are counting on the increased attention from their Olympic involvement to drive development and maintain their appeal in the following four years. The organizers of the LA 2028 Olympics have the authority to choose a number of sports to add to the lineup. In the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, four extra sports have been incorporated into the Games: breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing. Interestingly, the latter three were also included as additional events in the Tokyo Games. Advertisement To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement

Also Read England star Stokes could reverse ODI retirement Ben Stokes considering ODI comeback for World Cup defense. Stokes open to...

Advertisement Advertisement