IPC ministry asks PM for advice on PCB head’s appointment

In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has communicated with the principal secretary of the prime minister.

They are seeking the prime minister’s guidance regarding the appointment of Zaka Ashraf to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Referring to a notification from the ECP issued earlier this month, the IPC Ministry has informed the Prime Minister’s Office that the electoral body has instructed the removal of all institution heads who were appointed based on political considerations.

Through this communication, the ministry has requested the Prime Minister’s Office to review and provide appropriate instructions concerning the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the chairman of the PCB’s Management Committee (MC).

This suggests that Ashraf’s position as the head of PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) might be in jeopardy, leading to speculation about a potential replacement.

Back in July, Ashraf was appointed as the leader of a newly established Management Committee (MC), a decision made in accordance with the wishes of the PPP’s leadership, as stated by the then-IPC Minister Ehsan Mazari.

Ashraf took over from Najam Sethi, the former MC chairman, who had already withdrawn from the competition for the chairman’s role.

It’s important to mention that the Pakistani cricket team is currently participating in an ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. Prior to the first match, Ashraf had a meeting with the Pakistani players, offering his support as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

The issue of central contracts for Pakistan players also remains unresolved, even though the contracts expired on June 30th of this year.

