IRE vs IND: Ireland names 15-man squad for T20I series against India

Ireland has named a 15-man men’s squad against India.

The series will be Ireland’s first T20I match against India.

Fionn Hand and Gareth Delany have been recalled to the squad.

Ireland has named a 15-man men’s squad that will host India for a three-match T20I series beginning on August 18.

Ireland will play their first T20I match against India, which is ranked No. 1 in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Men’s Team Rankings, since qualifying for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Players from the last month’s victorious World Cup qualifying campaign make up the majority of the team. The Leinster Lightning all-rounder Fionn Hand was recalled, and Gareth Delany, who was recuperating from a wrist injury incurred in Zimbabwe in June, was also included.

“The recent qualifying campaign in Scotland was the first stage of our strategic planning for next June’s T20 World Cup,” Andrew White, Ireland Men’s national selector, said.

“We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team have identified.

“We only have a limited time between now and the end of the 2023 domestic season, so it’s also crucial that we use what opportunities we have to provide exposure and experience to a pool of players who we believe are in contention for making that World Cup squad.

“I would expect that all of the 15 players named in the India series squad will feature at some point,” White said.

Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

India tour of Ireland fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1 st T20I

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2 nd T20I

T20I 23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I

