Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor – “How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody?”

Jake Paul has taken a swipe at Conor McGregor, pointing out McGregor’s challenges in his bouts against Nate Diaz.

Paul surprised MMA enthusiasts globally by defeating Nate Diaz in his boxing debut recently. Despite Diaz’s strong effort in the later rounds, Paul emerged victorious after 10 rounds, securing a unanimous decision.

After the match, Paul discussed his encounter with Diaz. The 26-year-old stated that Diaz’s punches were not as powerful as he had anticipated. He then took a jab at McGregor for finding it challenging to deal with Diaz’s purportedly light punches. Jake Paul made these remarks during a recent episode of his brother Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive.

“Guy’s lost it, he’s lost it [Paul said about Conor McGregor]. I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I saw what Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him like a brother,How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his entire career? F**king drop these guys, hitting Conor, and Conor’s wobbling into the cage. I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to, and the s**t didn’t hurt at all.”

Back in 2016, Diaz caused a major upset by defeating Conor McGregor in the UFC, marking McGregor’s first loss with a submission victory in the second round. They had a rematch afterward, engaging in a thrilling back-and-forth battle that went the distance, ultimately resulting in a victory for McGregor.

Jake Paul has extended his ongoing feud with Dana White by insisting that the UFC president compensate welterweight sensation Stephen Thompson.

Thompson had a scheduled match against Michel Pereira at UFC 291, which was expected to be a thrilling bout with the potential for the Fight of the Night accolade. However, Pereira missed weight by three pounds, leading to the cancellation of the fight after ‘Wonderboy’ declined to compete against the heavier opponent.

The majority of fans have supported Thompson’s choice to turn down the fight. Despite this, ‘Wonderboy’ disclosed that he hasn’t received payment for making weight and being present at the event.

Dana White recently mentioned that the UFC has been communicating with Thompson’s team, but Jake Paul has urged White to take immediate action. In a tweet, he emphasized:

“Focus on taking care of @WonderboyMMA’s purse. He’s pushing 41; you matched him against a 28-year-old who totally disregarded the weight, and you wanted to pressure him to fight.”

