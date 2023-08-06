Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz result: Watch Highlights

At the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night, an exciting event unfolded as Jake Paul achieved a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz. Despite Diaz’s well-known status as an MMA sensation and the fervent backing of the crowd, his first foray into professional boxing didn’t result in a win against the 26-year-old Jake Paul.

The judges’ scores of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 highlighted Jake Paul’s clear control throughout the 10-round match against the 38-year-old Diaz.

During the bout, Paul managed to knock Diaz down in the fifth round. Reflecting on his victory, Paul expressed confidence that he had earned the judges’ favor, believing that Diaz had only won a single round. While acknowledging Diaz’s warrior spirit, Paul mentioned that he had Diaz hurt as early as the first round, and despite his resilience, no one else had endured such significant damage.

Paul proved to be not only younger but stronger — and a more skilled boxer.