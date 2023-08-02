Advertisement Dillon Danis shared private messages between Jake Paul’s coach Shane Mosley.

Jake Paul’s Camp in Turmoil After Leaked Messages.

Mosley has denied that he was the person behind the phone. Advertisement MMA star Dillon Danis has recently shared private messages between American social media personality Jake Paul’s coach, Shane Mosley. In these messages, Mosley expresses his genuine feelings for Jake Paul. Paul is currently preparing for his upcoming boxing match against MMA legend Nate Diaz, which is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center, Texas. Mosley has been coaching Paul since he parted ways with his previous coach, BJ Flores, after losing to Tommy Fury in February 2023. It is worth noting that back in 2020, there were talks about a potential fight between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul, but the matchup never materialized. Now, Danis has made public some of his conversations with Mosley regarding the negotiations for that potential fight. Advertisement

“Doubt Jake will make the fight with you if he knows your knee is good though, so keep it on the low if you really trying to make that fight. Definitely wouldn’t let it be known you talking me to about training or tips. He definitely ain’t signing up to fight you then,” Mosley wrote.

“He been b****ng because I want June and he wants March. I don’t think he will take it, just want a bit more time for my knee,” Danis replied.

“He doesn’t want you to have time to heal. I know his weakness, if anyone knows I know. If it was me, knowing how J works. Best thing to do is leak fake info about how your knee is shot for good and you won’t be in shape to fight in March or June.

Advertisement

“He and his team will love to fight a tripped fighter but it has to be leaked the right way so they would believe it, that would be my thought,” Mosley wrote back.

Advertisement Following the leaked messages, Shane Mosley has released a statement denying his involvement in the conversations Dillon Danis had with the individual on the other end of the phone. Mosley claims that he was not the person behind the phone during the chats with Danis. Advertisement

“Seeing a bunch of noise on social media today,” Mosley wrote. “For the record, three years ago I didn’t even control my own social media. Now I do.

“To be clear, Jake Paul would annihilate Dillon Danis but it would never get sanctioned as Jake’s a boxer. What they are doing are unsanctioned exhibitions and are not on Jake’s level. Saturday night you will see!”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zaka Ashraf says ‘Jay Shah promised me to attend Asia Cup’s opener in Pakistan’ Zaka Ashraf revealed that Jay Shah had accepted his invitation. Shah later...