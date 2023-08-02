Jennifer Brady makes winning comeback after two years hiatus

Jennifer Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years.

Brady retired from competition in 2021 due to knee and foot injuries.

Brady’s next opponent will be her doubles partner, Madison Keys.

Jennifer Brady, a former Australian Open semifinalist, won the DC Open in straight sets to make her WTA Tour comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Due to knee and foot ailments, the 28-year-old American was forced to withdraw from the competition, dropping from world number 16 to 1,056th as she recovered.

Brady, who was back in play in Washington, easily defeated Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, who was ranked 28th, 6-2, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Madison Keys, who is also her doubles partner, will be her next opponent.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I came out, handled my emotions, stayed true to my game plan and I was able to come out with a win,” Brady said.

“Tennis is a part of who I am and I hope I never lose that. I’m happy to just be out here competing with the best.”

In the second round of the Western and Southern Open on August 18, 2021, Brady was forced to retire against Jelena Ostapenko due to a foot injury, later diagnosed as a torn plantar fascia.

Brady had previously reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2020 and the title match in Australia in 2021, but faced defeats on both occasions, losing to Naomi Osaka.

To prepare for her return to the WTA Tour, Brady participated in an ITF World Tennis Tour $100,000 event in Canada two weeks prior to the Western and Southern Open.

In her opening match at the tournament, she secured a victory over Kalinina in just one hour and eight minutes, breaking her opponent’s serve six times and winning 10 of the last 11 games.

This win marked her best performance by ranking since her run to the Grand Slam final in Australia.

Former US Open finalist Madison Keys also secured a victory at the tournament, beating Zheng Qinwen of China with a score of 7-5 6-1.

Keys will now face Brady in the next round, and the two players are also teamed up for the doubles competition.

