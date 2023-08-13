Jude Bellingham praised after spectacular debut for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham made a sensational La Liga debut for Real Madrid on Saturday.

Bellingham was named player of the match.

He joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham, a recent addition to Real Madrid, made a sensational La Liga 2023–24 debut on Saturday for the Whites.

The midfielder scored in the 36th minute of a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao with a lovely shot.

After the game, the 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that it had been a “dream evening” for him.

A dream evening. First @laliga win and goal, let’s keep going like this! #HalaMadrid 🤍

Get well soon @edermilitao 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ExyuFEVbYw — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 12, 2023

Player-of-the-match Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros with 30 million in add-ons, appeared sharp and gave his team several chances.

“Bellingham is a fantastic kid, he displays quality, personality, he is a hard worker. He is just fantastic,” Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus after the match.

“He is very motivated to be here, he is a fantastic player and a very, very important signing.

“We were on fire and motivated, we had a very good collective commitment, attitude, won many challenges, worked together defensively, a clean sheet was positive… it was a complete game, a very high level first half and a second half of total control.”

Here is how Twitter users reacted!

JUDE BELLINGHAM IS RIDICULOUSpic.twitter.com/SoSw6H7g4R — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) August 12, 2023

Jude Bellingham is the first English player to score in an official game for Real Madrid since David Beckham in 2007. pic.twitter.com/Gp9K3C0KJq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 12, 2023

No Real Madrid fan will scroll past without liking this tweet. Jude Bellingham. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/I39DaUsvuK — TC (@totalcristiano) August 12, 2023

Jude Bellingham's the profile that's been missing at Real Madrid since Isco. 13/15 duels won, 5 recoveries, 6 passes into final third, 82% pass accuracy & consistent with connecting the midfield-attack. Vinicius on wide left, Rodrygo on right with no 9 ahead is when… pic.twitter.com/UC7cmvH831 — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) August 12, 2023

