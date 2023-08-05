Kane Williamson is still recovering from a right knee injury.

He is not yet ready to play international cricket.

Williamson is hoping to be fit for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Despite enrolling in the New Zealand team’s training camp, Kane Williamson is not yet prepared for international competition, as the right knee injury has kept the batsman off the field for some time.

However, he is now back hitting balls in the nets as his recovery progresses.

Williamson acknowledged that he still has “a little work to do” before he can play for New Zealand again in international cricket.

Williamson spoke from the training camp at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and remarked, “Great to see some of the guys and some of the new faces too.”

“Looking forward to the team camp. Nice to have it here at home as well in the Mount [Maunganui], and get into some training and to just reconnect a little bit.”

The white-ball captain claims that things have advanced a little from the point where he was seen batting in the nets in a video he released on Instagram a few days ago.

“It’s nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it’s not right at the level that he is to perform internationally,” Gary Stead, New Zealand’s head coach, said.

“It’s set certainly on the road to recovery, and it’s hugely silver linings in injuries and how you look at them, and to keep saying, ‘hey, I am invested in this team and I really want to keep playing for this team’, is magic to hear.”

In a race against time to recover in time for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in October-November, Williamson underwent surgery in April.

Williamson is not a member of either squad, but New Zealand has white-ball matches against the UAE and England before that, and the training camp is in preparation for that.

