Kevin De Bruyne out for four months with hamstring injury

Kevin De Bruyne, a midfielder for Manchester City, suffered a hamstring injury in the first Premier League game and will be sidelined for four months.

The midfielder won’t be available for City’s match against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, according to boss Pep Guardiola.

The 36th minute of Friday’s 3-0 victory over Burnley by City saw the Belgian international leave the field. De Bruyne hobbled out during the June Champions League final as well, and Guardiola later revealed the player had re-injured the same muscle.

“It’s serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months.”

