Key meeting to be held tomorrow to decide on Pakistan’s participation in World Cup 2023

A meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup.

The committee will thoroughly assess the situation before making a decision.

The PCB formally approached the Prime Minister.

The 14-member committee led by Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to hold its first meeting tomorrow to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

The meeting will be attended by PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and members of relevant ministries to make a decision regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the tournament.

One of the main points of discussion will be the proposed venue for the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

The committee will carefully consider the implications of hosting such a match in India, particularly in light of the current political climate and its potential impact on Pakistan-India relations.

Following the meeting, the committee will submit its recommendation to the Prime Minister, who will have the final say on whether the Men in Green will travel to India for the World Cup.

Last month, the PCB formally approached the Prime Minister and the ministries of interior and foreign affairs, seeking official clearance for the national team’s participation in the tournament.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif formed a 14-member committee comprising influential figures from various ministries and departments to thoroughly assess the situation, including security considerations, before deciding on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup.

