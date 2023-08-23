Kyrgios fires back at fan who says he’s ‘not good for tennis’

Advertisement Nick Kyrgios criticized a fan on X for suggesting he isn’t beneficial.

Kyrgios disagreed with those who hold the opinion.

Kyrgios is currently striving for a powerful return.

Australian tennis talent Nick Kyrgios criticized a fan on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) after they suggested he isn't beneficial for the sport of tennis. Kyrgios, aged 28, recognized the impressive performances of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, yet he disagreed with those who hold the opinion that he has a negative impact on the game. Following the intense three-set match lasting nearly 4 hours between Djokovic and Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open final, a fan on X expressed disapproval of Kyrgios and his contribution to tennis.

“Just remember Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz duelling it out for 3 hours the next time Nick Kyrgios comes on Twitter to tell us all that he’s good for the game,” an X user posed.

Kyrgios, who is extensively involved on platform X, where he interacts with his supporters, took notice of the post and reacted in his unique manner.

“They are also good for the game? Haha I never said they weren’t. You are lying to yourself if you think I’m not good for the game….. could give you a few reasons….. leading episodes on Netflix to get tennis back on the map…. Shall I go on? I love Alcaraz and ND,” he wrote.

Nick is currently striving for a powerful return after experiencing the setback of not participating in any of the four major tennis tournaments in a single season, marking the first occurrence of this in his professional journey.

“To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back,” Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

“I’m still as motivated as ever, in the gym, treatment, recovery. Everything off court is doing great. I am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again.”

The 28-year-old player has recently pulled out of the upcoming US Open, having previously been absent from the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon due to injuries affecting his knee, wrist, and foot. It's important to highlight that Kyrgios stands out as one of the most skillful individuals in the world of tennis; however, he has gained a reputation for his challenging demeanor. He has frequently made headlines for matters unrelated to his tennis career.