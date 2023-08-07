Labuschagne axed from Australia’s World Cup squad.





Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed the extended 18-member squad for the upcoming South Africa tour and the subsequent World Cup in India.

The squad will participate in five ODIs against South Africa in September before heading to India for the World Cup.

Marnus Labuschagne, the right-handed batter, has been excluded from the squad. Despite playing 30 out of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and being part of the team that won a series in India earlier this year, he won’t be part of this tour.

In contrast, two uncapped players, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, have been selected in the squad. However, the squad will be trimmed down to 15 players before the start of the World Cup, according to a statement from Cricket Australia.

The frontline seam-bowling all-rounders in the squad are Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott. Meanwhile, the spin options consist of Ashton Agar, Tanveer Sangha, and Adam Zampa.

Skipper Pat Cummins sustained a wrist injury during the recent Ashes series, which will keep him out of the three-match T20 series in South Africa before the ODIs.

“We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign,” Australia’s selection chair George Bailey said in a statement.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.”

Marsh will take charge of the Australian cricket team during the T20 series in South Africa, as their regular leader is not available. The all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, will not be participating in the ODIs in South Africa due to the anticipation of becoming a father. He plans to join the team later for a three-match ODI series in India scheduled for September.

Australia, a five-time champion, will kick off their World Cup journey on October 8th, facing India, who is the host team, in Chennai.

SQUAD

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

