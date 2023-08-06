Latif’s comments spark debate over player pay in Pakistan

Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes
Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif expressed his opinion on Sunday, stating that the proposed amount in the new Central Contracts for the Pakistan cricket team players is inadequate.
Latif, aged 54, believes that exceptional players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi deserve to receive a significantly higher monthly salary than the currently suggested Rs4.5 million.
“For Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan this much increase would be very less,” said Latif. “As per the new contracts, the players will be allowed to play only one league.
“Let’s say if Babar does not play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and International League T20 (ILT20), he will have a loss of about $20 lac.
“To cover that, these players will only get around $15.8k. And if we compare the offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the money that is offered by the leagues, there is a huge difference,” Latif concluded.
The PCB recently made significant changes to the Central Contracts for players. They decided to discontinue the red and white ball category and introduced four new categories named A, B, C, and D. Additionally, the number of players in the central contract has been reduced to 25 or 26 from the previous 33.
Under the new contracts, players are expected to receive a remarkable increase of approximately 50% in their match fees. Category A includes top players like Azam, Rizwan, and Afridi, who will now earn Rs4.5 million per month as retainers, which is almost four times higher than the previous offer.
In Category B, players will earn around Rs3 million, while those in Category C and D will receive salaries ranging from Rs0.75 to 1.5 million.
It’s worth noting that the contracts were initially set to expire on June 30, but they were extended for a month due to uncertainty surrounding the chairmanship in the PCB.
