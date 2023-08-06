Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latif’s comments spark debate over player pay in Pakistan

Latif’s comments spark debate over player pay in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Latif’s comments spark debate over player pay in Pakistan

Latif’s comments spark debate over player pay in Pakistan

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Rashid Latif believes that proposed amount in the new Central Contracts.
  • Shaheen Afridi deserve to receive a significantly higher monthly salary.
  • Category A includes top players like Azam.
Advertisement

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif expressed his opinion on Sunday, stating that the proposed amount in the new Central Contracts for the Pakistan cricket team players is inadequate.

Latif, aged 54, believes that exceptional players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi deserve to receive a significantly higher monthly salary than the currently suggested Rs4.5 million.

Advertisement

“For Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan this much increase would be very less,” said Latif. “As per the new contracts, the players will be allowed to play only one league.

“Let’s say if Babar does not play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and International League T20 (ILT20), he will have a loss of about $20 lac.

“To cover that, these players will only get around $15.8k. And if we compare the offer by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the money that is offered by the leagues, there is a huge difference,” Latif concluded.

Advertisement

The PCB recently made significant changes to the Central Contracts for players. They decided to discontinue the red and white ball category and introduced four new categories named A, B, C, and D. Additionally, the number of players in the central contract has been reduced to 25 or 26 from the previous 33.

Advertisement

Under the new contracts, players are expected to receive a remarkable increase of approximately 50% in their match fees. Category A includes top players like Azam, Rizwan, and Afridi, who will now earn Rs4.5 million per month as retainers, which is almost four times higher than the previous offer.

In Category B, players will earn around Rs3 million, while those in Category C and D will receive salaries ranging from Rs0.75 to 1.5 million.

It’s worth noting that the contracts were initially set to expire on June 30, but they were extended for a month due to uncertainty surrounding the chairmanship in the PCB.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes
Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes

Boxer Khan tries to win back wife with £130K Mercedes. Khan uploaded...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story