Legendary Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Announces Retirement

Buffon, a 2006 FIFA World Cup winner, ends his career at age 45.

Played for Parma and Juventus, winning 10 Serie A titles with the latter.

Tributes from clubs and players pour in to honor Buffon’s legendary career.

Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper and 2006 FIFA World Cup winner, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 45, concluding his illustrious 28-year-long career. In a social media post, Buffon bid farewell to the sport after achieving numerous accolades and establishing himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He expressed gratitude to his fans and the sport, emphasizing the joint effort that led to their collective success.

Buffon decided to retire from the same club where he began his journey, Parma, but his final season was marred by injuries, limiting him to only 18 appearances. Despite having a contract until 2024, age caught up with the veteran goalkeeper, leading him to announce his retirement.

The Italian goalkeeper started his career in Parma’s academy and made his Serie A debut in November 1995. His remarkable performances garnered attention from major clubs, and in 2001, he joined Juventus for a record goalkeeper fee of £32.6 million. Spending the majority of his career with “The Old Lady,” Buffon played a record 657 matches and played a crucial role in securing 10 Serie A titles for the team.

Notably, Buffon holds the record for the most appearances by any goalkeeper in international football, representing Italy 176 times. Throughout his illustrious career, he played a total of 975 games, recording an impressive 429 clean sheets.

Buffon also made headlines in 2018 when he retired from international football after Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup that year.

Upon his announcement, tributes poured in from various football clubs and figures, acknowledging Buffon’s significant impact on the sport. Serie A recognized him as a living football legend, having enjoyed a fairytale career that began and ended at one club. His former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe, expressed his gratitude for Buffon’s valuable advice and deemed him a golden man.

As Gianluigi Buffon bids farewell to professional football, his legacy as one of the most remarkable goalkeepers in the history of the sport will continue to inspire generations to come.

