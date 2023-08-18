Lionel Messi happy with decision to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is happy with his decision to join Inter Miami.

He enjoys the people, the city, and the new experiences in Miami.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward, is pleased with his decision to join Inter Miami because he enjoys the people, the city, and the new ways around him, after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he felt the opposite.

He has stated to the local media that he does not want to leave Barcelona and relocate to a completely other location after arriving in the United States and beginning to play Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi has scored nine goals in six appearances after leaving the French club where he spent two years.

He appeared to be more upbeat and pleased in South Florida than in Paris, where things turned sour near the end.

“As I said at the time, my departure to Paris was not something I wanted, it was not something I wanted to leave Barcelona and, so to speak, it was from one day to the next,” Messi said.

“And, well, I also had to get used to a place that was totally different from where I had been living all my life, both in terms of the city and in a sporting sense, and, well, it was difficult, but the opposite of what is happening to me now here,” the professional footballer said.

The 36-year-old has been linked with Barcelona since he was 13 years old, when he came from Argentina to join the Spanish giants, and his departure — after years of success — was mostly due to financial issues at the club.

There has been conjecture that Messi may return to Barcelona or join the players being courted by the Saudi league. He did, however, express satisfaction with his decision.

“I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made, not only for the game, for how it is going, but for my family, for how we live day by day, for how we enjoy the city, for this new experience and the reception of the people that was extraordinary from the first day, not only in Miami,” the Inter Miami captain said.

