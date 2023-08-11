Advertisement
Liverpool agree deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton

  • Liverpool agree deal to sign Moises Caicedo.
  • Transfer agreement is said to be valued at 110 million pounds.
  • Caicedo is yet to finalize personal terms.
Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, officially announced that his team has reached a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to acquire Moises Caicedo, a midfielder from Ecuador.

The transfer agreement is said to be valued at 110 million pounds ($140 million), surpassing previous transfer records in the UK. The fee for Caicedo’s transfer is higher than the £107 million that Chelsea spent on acquiring Argentina’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

“I can confirm the (Caicedo) deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement,” Klopp stated during a press briefing prior to Liverpool’s opening Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Caicedo is yet to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical evaluation.

Various reports from the media have indicated Caicedo’s strong interest in joining Chelsea. However, Chelsea has not reached an agreement with Brighton regarding the transfer fee.

Liverpool’s interest in Caicedo arises from their recent loss of two midfielders, Henderson and Fabinho, who moved to clubs in Saudi Arabia. This loss prompted Liverpool to pursue Caicedo from Brighton.

Should Liverpool successfully secure the deal for Caicedo, it would mark their third midfield acquisition in the summer. They’ve previously signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

