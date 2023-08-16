Man City get major boost in Silva transfer saga

England book place in FIFA Women’s World Cup final with win over Australia
Manchester City’s standout midfielder, Bernardo Silva, has verbally committed to extending his contract with the club until June 2026.
The anticipated timeline suggests that Silva will finalize this agreement by the conclusion of the upcoming week.
In previous remarks, Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, made it clear that he has no intention of retaining players who express a desire to depart. This was in response to reports of interest from FC Barcelona, a Spanish club, in acquiring Silva’s services.
“I want to clarify that because I know Barcelona reports make up what I say. From day one I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here but I’m an employee. I want to work with guys who want to stay and work with staff and players, but after we have to get a proper offer. If we don’t get a proper offer, he’s our player and we want him,” said Guardiola.
“If they want him, they will take a plane and come here and talk to our sporting director and CEO to make an agreement because three parts have to be there. For us to buy a player, just because we are,” he added.
Barcelona had put forward a proposal to secure the services of Silva through a loan arrangement, coupled with an option to make the transfer permanent. However, Manchester City declined to approve this proposition.
Silva initially made the switch from AS Monaco to Manchester City in 2017 and has since grown into a pivotal component of Pep Guardiola’s team during his tenure spanning six years.
In his time with the Premier League titleholders, the Portuguese midfielder has achieved a total of 55 goals and 59 assists in 308 matches across various competitions.
