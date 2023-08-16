Man City get major boost in Silva transfer saga

Silva committed to extending his contract with Man City until June 2026.

Silva will finalize this agreement by the conclusion of the upcoming week.

Barcelona had put forward a proposal to secure the services of Silva.

Advertisement

Manchester City’s standout midfielder, Bernardo Silva, has verbally committed to extending his contract with the club until June 2026.

The anticipated timeline suggests that Silva will finalize this agreement by the conclusion of the upcoming week.

In previous remarks, Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, made it clear that he has no intention of retaining players who express a desire to depart. This was in response to reports of interest from FC Barcelona, a Spanish club, in acquiring Silva’s services.