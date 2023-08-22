Man City manager Guardiola has emergency back surgery

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona,” the club said in a press release.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”

Under the guidance of Guardiola, Manchester City achieved a remarkable feat last season by clinching the treble, which includes victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

This accomplishment marked only the tenth instance in which a European club has achieved such a feat. City now stands alongside esteemed clubs like Celtic (1967), Ajax (1972), PSV Eindhoven (1988), Manchester United (1999), Barcelona (2009 and 2015), Inter Milan (2010), and Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020).

In the current season, Manchester City claimed their first title by winning the UEFA Super Cup for the very first time in the club’s history.

Guardiola’s squad displayed resilience by coming back from a goal deficit to secure a 1-1 draw within the regular 90 minutes of play. Subsequently, they triumphed over Sevilla with a 5-4 victory in a penalty shoot-out held in Athens.

