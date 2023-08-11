Man Utd promise to engage fans more in 2023-24 season

Advertisement Advertisement Man Utd is first Premier League team to release its Fan Engagement Plan.

This initiative is a requirement for all clubs.

These discussions will precede any decisions. Manchester United achieved a significant milestone by becoming the inaugural Premier League team to release its Fan Engagement Plan for the upcoming 2023-24 season, well ahead of the end-of-month deadline. This initiative is a requirement for all clubs to foster meaningful and enduring interaction with their fans. Within the framework of this plan, the club will engage in discussions regarding matters that impact supporters with two representative bodies: the Fans' Advisory Board (FAB) and the Fans' Forum. These discussions will precede any decisions made by the club. The plan also provides insight into the collaborative efforts carried out with various groups, including the Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST), the Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association (MUDSA), and The Red Army (TRA), focusing on enhancing the overall fan experience and atmosphere.

“Ever since I came to Manchester United, I have been impressed by the support of our loyal fans. We see and hear them at every game, home and away, wherever in the world we play,” first-team manager Erik ten Hag said.

“The strong bond we have established between the team and the fans is an advantage to us on the pitch, and something we want to continue to strengthen.

“Working together with our fans and listening to them is part of that process, so I am pleased the club will continue to make fan relations a priority.”

"We have a straightforward approach, prioritizing football and the supporters," stated Richard Arnold, CEO.

“Everything we do, and every decision we take, is viewed through that lens and should contribute to improving our on-field performance and the experience for our fans. I hope this plan has provided you with assurance about the huge amount of work already underway and our plans for the future.

“We are working hard to strengthen the role of fans at the heart of the club, and I can promise you that we will continue to invest time and resources in to strengthening our engagement with fans and ensuring you can have your say and be listened to. I am proud of the great progress we have made in the last twelve months but can assure you we have big plans and an unwavering determination to get even better.

“I encourage any fan reading this who is considering getting involved in a fan group or Supporters’ Club to do so. We need you and together we can win the United way. Thank you again for your fantastic support and loyalty. Everyone at Manchester United Football Club greatly appreciates it.”

