Manchester City signs Josko Gvardiol in record-breaking transfer

Manchester City has completed the signing of promising Croatia center-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a record-breaking transfer deal worth 90 million euros (£77 million). This move makes Gvardiol the second most expensive defender in history, following Harry Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United in 2019.

Josko Gvardiol signs for City! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/MN6euvK0y0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2023

At just 21 years old, Gvardiol has impressed during his two seasons at Leipzig, having joined the German club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021. The young defender expressed his excitement about playing in England and joining Manchester City, a club he considers an honor to be a part of, especially after their historic Treble-winning season.

With 21 caps for Croatia, Gvardiol played a significant role in helping his national team secure a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup and reach the runners-up position in the recent Nations League. He is looking forward to working under the guidance of renowned manager Pep Guardiola and is thrilled to be joining fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic at City.

Before joining Leipzig, Gvardiol enjoyed success with Dinamo Zagreb, winning back-to-back titles and completing a league and cup double. His performances also helped RB Leipzig win the German Cup, and he played a key role in their Champions League campaigns.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed the club’s satisfaction with the signing, praising Gvardiol’s versatile skills and character. The left-footed center-back is highly rated and has attracted interest from other top clubs across Europe.

Gvardiol faced Manchester City during Leipzig’s Europa League and Champions League runs and is aware of the team’s formidable reputation. He is eager to contribute to the club’s continued success and is excited about the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world.

