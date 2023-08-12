Maria Khan joins Eastern Flames FC in Saudi Women’s Premier League

Maria Khan has been signed by Eastern Flames FC.

Eastern Flames FC of the Saudi Women’s Premier League has signed Maria Khan, the captain of the Pakistan women’s football team.

When Pakistan’s women’s team returned to the SAFF Women Championship last year, Maria, 31, was elected captain. Since then, the Pakistan women’s squad has made impressive strides under her leadership.

Maria has reportedly been hired for this season by Damam-based Saudi club Eastern Flames to bolster their league-ready first team.

“Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC,” the club’s Arabic-language Twitter post that announced Maria’s signing, read.

“The club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women’s premier league this season,” it added.

Players from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Colombia, and Tunisia are also on the club’s squad.

The club only managed to win two of the 14 games it played in the Saudi Premier League’s maiden season.

Maria once represented WAPDA in Pakistan.

The midfielder captured everyone’s attention earlier this year when she tied the match against the Saudi Arabian hosts on a fantastic free-kick in a four-nation competition.

Maria is the first female football player from Pakistan to be signed by a Saudi club.

Hajra Khan joined SHR Football team of the Maldives in 2014 and became the first female football player from Pakistan to ever be signed by a foreign team.

Maria felt that by joining the Saudi club, more opportunities would be presented to Pakistani talent.

“I hope this starts to create opportunities for Pakistani athletes and the talent that a lot of times goes unnoticed,” Maria told the media after her signing with Eastern Flames FC.

