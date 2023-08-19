Mason Greenwood’s comeback sparks unrest at Manchester United

Manchester United is considering bringing back Mason Greenwood.

This has led to internal conflicts within the club.

The club has not yet made a final decision on Greenwood’s future.

Mason Greenwood’s potential comeback has initiated internal conflicts within Manchester United, leading to discussions among the staff about resigning or going on strike, as reported by the media.

On Wednesday (August 16), Manchester United issued a statement stating that their investigation had concluded, but no final decision had been reached.

This official announcement sparked speculations about Greenwood’s imminent return, causing unrest within the club’s internal workings.

The deliberation regarding the 21-year-old player’s future has triggered discontent within the organization. Several meetings involving senior figures and staff members have reportedly taken place in response.

Certain individuals within the staff are reportedly feeling “disheartened” by the club’s choice to reinstate Greenwood. This dissatisfaction has led to rumors of staff contemplating striking or resigning if the 21-year-old player is allowed to return.

However, these potential measures remain hypothetical until the club officially communicates its verdict on the matter.

Additionally, the staff has raised concerns about how they can justify Greenwood’s return to their acquaintances and families.

It’s important to note that in January 2022, Greenwood was arrested under suspicion of rape after his then-girlfriend, Harriet Robson, shared photos and an audio file on social media. Subsequently, Manchester United promptly suspended him from training and matches. His last game for the club was against West Ham in January of the previous year.

Following his arrest, Nike first suspended and then terminated its sponsorship agreement with Greenwood. Furthermore, Electronic Arts confirmed that he was removed from active squads in its FIFA 22 video game.

However, in February 2023, the charges of attempted rape and assault against Mason Greenwood were dropped by the prosecuting authorities.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) cited the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence as factors in their decision to discontinue the case against the 21-year-old player.

