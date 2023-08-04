Advertisement Mayor Karachi optimistic about Pakistan hockey’s future.

Wahab expressed his gratitude for the chance.

FIH’s president provided assurance that the international body. Advertisement Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the president of the Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) and is determined to revive the national game and lead it to success. Speaking to the media upon assuming his new role, Wahab expressed his gratitude for the chance to contribute to the improvement of hockey. Advertisement

“It’s an honour for me to become the president of Sindh Hockey Association. I am really looking forward to working for the betterment of our national games,” he said.

Advertisement The Mayor revealed that back in the late 90s, during hockey’s prime, he was actively involved in both playing and following the sport. Advertisement

Advertisement

“I used to play and watch hockey a lot. Our hockey legends came to me and asked me to lead hockey affairs in the province. Sometimes it is hard to revive sports without political patronage. I will try my best to play an important role in bringing hockey’s lost glory,” he concluded.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is working towards hosting an international series on home turf before the Olympic Qualifiers.

The federation’s secretary, Haider Hussain, and his delegation recently held a significant meeting with FIH’s president, Tayyab Ikram. In attendance were Ghulam Ghous, the representative of the Asian Hockey Federation, and Asif Naz Khokhar, the secretary of the Punjab Hockey Association (PHA).

During this meeting, FIH’s president provided assurance that the international body will support PHF in organizing the international series in Pakistan.

“On behalf of PHF, we are in contact with different federations including Korea, Japan, and Oman. Hopefully, there will be a series in Pakistan before Olympic Qualifiers,” he said.

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan, Korea draw in Asian Champions Trophy Pakistan drew 1-1 with defending champions Korea. Pakistan lost their previous match...