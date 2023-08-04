Mayor Karachi Takes Charge as SHA President, Vows to Revive Hockey

Wahab aims to work for the betterment of hockey in the region.

Murtaza Wahab, the Mayor of Karachi, has been appointed as the president of the Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) and is determined to rejuvenate the national game of hockey. Speaking to the media after assuming the role of SHA president, Wahab expressed his honor and excitement to work towards improving hockey in the region.

Having a personal connection with the sport, Wahab revealed that he used to actively play and follow hockey during its peak in the late 90s. Recognizing the importance of political support in reviving sports, he shared that hockey legends approached him to lead hockey affairs in the province.

Paragraph 3: Wahab expressed his commitment to playing a significant role in restoring hockey’s lost glory and promoting its development. He aims to work towards the betterment of national games, focusing on the growth and success of hockey in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is actively working to organize an international series in Pakistan before the Olympic Qualifiers. The federation’s secretary, Haider Hussain, along with his delegation, held a meeting with the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram.

During the meeting, representatives from the Asian Hockey Federation and the Punjab Hockey Association were also present. The FIH president assured the PHF of the world body’s support in organizing an international series in Pakistan.

PHF is currently in contact with different federations, including Korea, Japan, and Oman, with hopes of arranging a series in Pakistan before the Olympic Qualifiers. This initiative is expected to contribute to the promotion and development of hockey in the country.

