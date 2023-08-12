Messi delights fans with 86th-minute goal for Inter Miami in 4-0 win over Charlotte

Inter Miami defeated FC Charlotte 4-0, with Lionel Messi scoring the final goal.

Inter Miami has now won five straight games.

Lionel Messi added the final touch to Inter Miami’s 4-0 win against FC Charlotte on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium, finding the net in the 86th minute.

While Lionel Messi’s fans were longing to witness the remarkable scoring prowess he had already treated them to during his time at Inter Miami, the moment finally arrived, delighting everyone.

With a streak of five victories in five games, Inter Miami secured a spot in the final four of the Leagues Cup tournament.

The outcome of the Miami game had already been determined, leaving them awaiting the result of the Philadelphia Union-Querétaro matchup, which was tied in the second half.

In his first three starts for Inter Miami, Messi had scored within the initial eight minutes of each match, even managing to surpass himself by finding the net in the eighth, seventh, and sixth minutes.

However, in this particular game, he didn’t need to initiate the scoring theatrics.

Josef Martinez converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead going into halftime, followed by Robert Taylor’s goal in the 32nd minute.

An own goal in the 78th minute further solidified Inter Miami’s advantage over a determined Charlotte team that failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Once again, Messi, who had joined the Miami MLS team a month ago, lived up to the excitement of Messi Mania by sending the crowd home with both a goal and a smile.

Furthermore, in the 86th minute, a crucial assist from Leonard Campana enabled Messi to extend his streak as the world’s best soccer player.

Messi’s recent performances include scoring eight goals in his last three games.

Inter Miami is on the verge of clinching the Leagues Cup, largely due to the impact made by Leo Messi.

Messi pushed the limits of Charlotte’s defense by providing a pass to Diego Gomez as they attacked the middle. An own goal was scored by Charlotte’s Adilson Malanda, who deflected Gomez’s pass into the net, extending Inter Miami’s lead to 3-0 late in the second half.

With a left-footed strike from the middle of the field, Messi was set up by Robert Taylor. Messi’s shot brought excitement to an otherwise uneventful second half. However, Charlotte’s Adilson Malanda blocked Messi’s attempt in the 70th second. Despite being in his fifth game with Inter Miami, Messi is yet to score.

Later on, Taylor, who had scored in the first half, was substituted out of the game.

