Messi leads Inter Miami to comeback victory

Lionel Messi, the 36-year-old Argentine, once again displayed his remarkable skills with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

During their match against Orlando City at DRV PNV Stadium on August 2, Messi scored two goals, propelling his team to the final 16 of the Leagues Cup.

He made an impressive start by netting the opening goal in the 7th minute, gracefully maneuvering past Orlando’s defense and converting a brilliant finish from a fantastic lobbed pass by Robert Taylor.

However, Miami’s lead was short-lived as Orlando’s Cesar Araujo leveled the score with a powerful strike just 17 minutes later on a rebound. Despite the setback, Messi’s contributions helped secure Inter Miami’s spot in the next round of the competition.

In the 21st minute, Messi received a yellow card after committing a foul against Wilder Cartagena. The first half concluded with both teams performing equally well, resulting in a 1-1 draw. In the second half, Miami was awarded a penalty when Josef Martinez was brought down in the box, and he successfully converted it. Later, in the 72nd minute, Messi scored another goal, this time using his right foot, securing his team's spot in the Round of 16. The intense derby saw 27 fouls and seven yellow cards shown, ending in Messi's team winning 3-1. Messi's exceptional form continued as he scored five goals in just three games, earning him the nickname "Little Magician" for his consistent moments of brilliance. Before the match, Orlando's head coach Oscar Pareja had warned Messi and Inter Miami that his team would be well-prepared for the encounter.

“We will be ready. It was in our mind in our preparation; no other words in the last week other than Santos. We know that you can [overlook] things and then start thinking ahead, what if?” Pareja sent a message to Messi and his team.

