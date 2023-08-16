Messi scores again as Miami beats Philadelphia to reach Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi scored a goal despite suffering an ankle injury.

This is Miami’s sixth straight victory since Messi joined the team.

Miami will face Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday.

Lionel Messi brushed aside concerns about an injury to net his ninth goal in six matches, guiding Inter Miami to a triumph over Philadelphia Union and securing a spot in the Leagues Cup final.

The renowned Argentine World Cup champion found the net for Miami’s second goal in a convincing 4-1 win, just a day after suffering an ankle injury during a training session.

Contributions from Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba, and David Ruiz added to Miami’s victory, while Alejandro Bedoya managed to score one for the hosts.

In the upcoming final on Saturday against Nashville SC, Miami will contend for the title.

Furthermore, this outcome secures Miami’s qualification for the Concacaf Champions Cup regional tournament in the following season. This achievement could potentially offer a pathway into the expanded Club World Cup organized by FIFA in 2025.

“Our goal was to qualify for international competition next season and we’ve done that,” said Miami boss Gerardo Martino.

“Now we have to prepare to win this tournament, which has us feeling very motivated and confident.”

The 36-year-old Messi now has the chance to get ready for the 42nd final of his career in the World Cup-style elimination event that features teams from Mexico and Major League Soccer in the US thanks to Miami’s sixth straight victory since Messi joined their side in July.

Nashville will serve as the host after defeating Monterrey 2-0 to secure their position in the championship match.

