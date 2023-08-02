Advertisement Michael Chandler predicts Justin Gaethje will become UFC champion.

Chandler believes that Gaethje's improved skills will lead him to defeat.

Gaethje has faced disappointment twice in his attempts to win. Michael Chandler has confidently stated that Justin Gaethje has a strong chance of securing a title shot. Gaethje recently claimed the "BMF" title by knocking out Dustin Poirier in the second round at UFC 291. This victory has put Gaethje in a favorable position for a title fight against the winner of the lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, scheduled for UFC 294 on October 21 in Abu Dhabi. Regardless of the outcome of that fight, Chandler believes that Gaethje's improved skills will lead him to defeat both Makhachev and Oliveira in future matchups.

“Justin Gaethje is no longer just a pugilist who goes out there and swings for the fences and wants to brawl,” Chandler said on his YouTube channel.

“Justin Gaethje is on a quest to win a world title, and I think Justin Gaethje will go out there and win a world title. Whether it’s Makhachev or Oliveira, Gaethje’s going to get that title fight next.

“I think Justin Gaethje is the UFC lightweight champion by the first quarter of next year. I think he beats Islam. I think he beats Oliveira. Justin Gaethje has cleaned up. He already had all the attributes, he already had the cardio, the speed, the power, he’s got great wrestling defense. He already had all the attributes. But now, him honing in those skills, it’s gonna be tough for one of those dudes to beat him, I think.”

Despite his previous success as an interim champion, Justin Gaethje has faced disappointment twice in his attempts to win the undisputed title. He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and later suffered another defeat against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. However, Gaethje has since bounced back with consecutive victories over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier.