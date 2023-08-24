Mickey Arthur Rejoins Pakistan Cricket Team for Key Matches

He will be present for two remaining ODIs against Afghanistan.

Mickey Arthur, the Director of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, has rejoined the squad in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. He will be accompanying the team for the remaining two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Afghanistan on August 24 and 26, and the pivotal encounter against India in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled for September 2 in Kandy.

Having assumed his role in April of the present year, Arthur was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In this capacity, he is tasked with developing, devising, and overseeing strategies for the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Furthermore, the 54-year-old will play a significant role in the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, as well as the team’s upcoming tour to Australia and their home series against the West Indies.

During his prior tenure from 2016 to 2019, Arthur steered Pakistan to the top spot in both Tests and T20Is. Notably, he was instrumental in guiding the team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Upon his reappointment, Arthur expressed his excitement, stating, “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group.” He conveyed his continued interest in the players and their collective performances since his departure. Arthur acknowledged the team’s potential to excel across all formats and expressed his commitment to creating an environment and strategies that would further enhance their performance, aiming to extract their best.

As Mickey Arthur takes up this significant role once again, his expertise and previous success could potentially bring new vigor and direction to the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

