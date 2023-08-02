Advertisement PCB has appointed a new Cricket Technical Committee.

Misbah-ul-Haq appointed head of PCB’s Cricket Technical Committee.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq to lead the prestigious Cricket Technical Committee. Joining him on the committee are former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. Their primary role is to provide recommendations on various cricket-related matters, which encompass aspects such as the domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, selection committee appointments, coaching staff for the national team, central and domestic contracts, and plans for enhancing the skills of umpires, referees, and curators. Moreover, they are authorized to invite additional cricket experts as needed and will regularly report to the head of the PCB Management Committee.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf: “I am delighted to welcome Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez on board for the betterment of cricket in our country. These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.

“Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it fool proof and its structure progressive. The presence of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez, three of Pakistan’s most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers.”

Misbah-ul-Haq: “It is a great honour for me to be appointed as the head of this committee, which comprises well-respected individuals who have served Pakistan cricket for decades.

Advertisement

“This is a challenging assignment, but with the vast experience and knowledge that this committee possesses, I have no doubt whatsoever that we will be able to make a positive difference by providing recommendations that improve and enhance the state of the game from the grassroots till the very top.”

Junaid Zia, the Acting Director of Domestic Cricket Operations, has been appointed as a member of the CTC in an ex-officio capacity. Additionally, Usman Tasleem will also serve as a member of the CTC in an ex-officio capacity and will act as the secretary.