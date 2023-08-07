Mitchell Marsh named Australia’s skipper for South Africa T20 series

Mitchell Marsh has been appointed Australia’s T20 captain for the South Africa tour.

This is Marsh’s first opportunity to captain the Australian team in any format.

Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff makes a return to the international scene.

Mitchell Marsh has been chosen as Australia’s T20 captain for the South Africa tour, positioning him as a strong contender for the permanent role ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Spencer Johnson, a left-arm fast bowler from South Australia, has received his inaugural international call-up, along with allrounders Aaron Hardie and Matt Short. These players have been included in the squad for the three-match T20 series, scheduled to commence in late August. This series marks Australia’s first T20 matches since last year’s World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Marsh assumes the captaincy role left vacant by Aaron Finch’s retirement from international cricket earlier this year. Presently, Marsh’s appointment is only for the South Africa tour.

However, a decision regarding the long-term captaincy will be made after this year’s ODI World Cup, wherein Pat Cummins will lead the team.

There is a significant likelihood that the white-ball leadership roles will be consolidated under one individual, making Marsh a strong candidate to lead in both T20 and ODI formats.

“Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at international level,” national selector George Bailey said. “We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa.”

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and David Warner will not participate in the T20Is following the Ashes and will instead join the squad for the ODIs. However, Steven Smith will be part of the T20I lineup and is expected to open against South Africa, leveraging his impressive performances in the BBL for the Sydney Sixers in the previous season. Ashton Agar will miss the T20Is due to a calf strain but is set to be available for the one-day matches.

The trio of new additions to the T20I squad have been selected based on their strong showings in the BBL last season. Spencer Johnson showcased his potential with standout performances for Brisbane Heat, particularly excelling in the death overs. This form carried over to the Sheffield Shield with South Australia.

Aaron Hardie, representing Perth Scorchers, emerged as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 460 runs and a strike rate of 141.10. Meanwhile, Matt Short closely followed him with 458 runs at a strike rate of 144.47. Short’s impressive BBL performance earned him an IPL contract with Punjab Kings, and he also secured 11 wickets, earning him the Player of the Season award. Hardie has also been included in the squad for the ODIs in South Africa and India.

Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff makes a return to the international scene and could potentially feature in his first T20Is since the West Indies tour in 2021.

“Aaron, Spencer and Matt have been outstanding in the BBL and identified as potential national players of the future,” Bailey said. “This tour is a great opportunity for all three to demonstrate those skills in a national team environment.

“Aaron has impressed in recent outings for Australia A as well as for the Scorchers while Matt has blossomed with extra responsibility at the top of the order for the Strikers.

“Spencer’s left-arm pace and bounce was highly effective in his first season for the Heat. This trip will be a fantastic experience for all three and the chance to play their first games for their country.”

Matthew Wade and Kane Richardson, who competed in the T20 World Cup last year, were not selected. However, Bailey stated that he expected Wade to play in the series against India that will follow the ODI World Cup, while the South Africa tour was considered as a chance to give Josh Inglis some playing time.

Australia T20 squad vs South Africa

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

