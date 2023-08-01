Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket after 68 matches.

The popular allrounder of England, Moeen Ali has officially declared that the recently concluded 5th Ashes Test at The Oval marks his last appearance in test cricket.

Moeen’s 68th Test match turned out to be crucial as he contributed with three vital wickets in the fourth innings, making England secure a draw against Australia.

Moeen Ali previously retired from test Cricket in September 2021 but was requested by England’s red-ball captain Ben Strokes to lead the spin attack in the Ashes series after Jack Leach, their lead spinner, was ruled out due to injury.

Moeen undoubtedly played a significant role in the Ashes match and humorously stated that he won't entertain similar requests from Strokes or anyone else in the future. Moeen faced some challenges during the series with his bowling finger which split open due to the sudden heavy workload. Despite the physical toll, he made a valuable contribution during the match. As the Ashes Series has concluded, Moeen Ali bids farewell to Test Cricket, leaving behind a memorable and inspirational career.