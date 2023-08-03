Moeen Ali Retires from Test Cricket, Will Not Tour India

Advertisement Moeen Ali has reaffirmed his retirement from Test cricket.

He will not be joining England’s tour to India next year.

“They knew from the start,” Moeen said, laughing. “Especially when those India venues came out! Baz asked me again when I had my day off on the second day. I said no. I’m not going [to India]. There’s no way I’m going. That’s me done. It’s nice to finish like this and be part of an amazing day.”

“Test cricket is the best cricket,” Moeen added.

“I wish I could rewind time. Although my career has been a bit up and down, I wouldn’t change it. I’ve loved it. I would have regretted it later in life. It was quite daunting because I’ve never done well against Australia.

“I still don’t believe I’ve done that well, but it was great to finish like this. It was daunting, but I had nothing to lose, it was a free hit. I had a call from Baz and Stokesy, I felt like I was bowling alright, but the finger was the only issue. I wasn’t worried about the bowling.”

Moeen Ali, who entered the Test arena in 2014 during the match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s, marked the end of his Test career on July 27, 2023, against Australia at the Kia Oval.

During the Ashes 2023, Ali played a crucial role for England, impressively securing nine wickets in seven innings while also contributing with the bat, notching up a total of 180 runs.

It’s worth mentioning that throughout his Test career, the all-rounder has accumulated 3094 runs in 68 matches with an average of 28.12. Additionally, he showcased his talent as an off-spin bowler, claiming 204 wickets.

