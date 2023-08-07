Morocco aims to clinch victory against France in Round of 16

Morocco will face France in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros is eager to face France.

Morocco will need to “go up a notch” in order to defeat France.

Reynald Pedros, the coach of Morocco, is eager to meet France in the FIFA Women’s World Cup’s round of 16. He represented France as a player.

In the matchup of the round of 16 in Adelaide on Tuesday, the debutants, Morocco, will face France.

“I am French but my heart is with Morocco,” Pedros told reporters on Monday. “It’s been three years since we’ve been working hard to get to these incredible objectives … It’s not a problem for me to win against France.

“I will do everything for us to qualify for the quarter-finals.”

In a surprising turn of events during a notably unpredictable group stage, Morocco secured a spot in the knockout stage as the second-place finishers in Group H, surpassing Germany. They achieved this by defeating Colombia 1-0, while Germany, who held the second position, failed to progress.

Under Pedros’ leadership, Olympique Lyonnais secured back-to-back Champions League titles in 2019 and 2020. Several members of France’s World Cup squad, including captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer, played under his management at Lyon.

Defender Nesryne El Chad, one of the six Moroccan players competing in France, mentioned the familiarity they have with the French players due to their dual nationality and playing experiences in France. This upcoming match holds special significance for them.

Morocco, the inaugural Arab nation to participate in the tournament, suffered a 6-0 defeat against Germany in the opening match. However, they managed to secure surprising 1-0 victories over higher-ranked opponents South Korea and Colombia, which propelled them into the round of 16.

Pedros noted his advantage in understanding the France team thoroughly following the Colombia match. If Morocco, ranked 72nd in the world, manages to defeat fifth-ranked France, it would mark a remarkable accomplishment.

“This round of 16 is against an amazing opponent,” Pedros said. “We have to go up a notch with the game that we have done against Colombia, which was already a very high level for us.

“We have to go beyond what we can do and what we can expect, because we would like to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Of course, if we had been eliminated with six points, it would still have been fantastic for us. But we went further. Football is incredible, and you can never know what’s going to happen.”

