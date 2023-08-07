Advertisement Morocco coach Pedros relishing chance to face France.

Morocco is set to face France in the last 16 matches.

Champions League victories as the coach of Olympique Lyonnais.
Reynald Pedros, the coach of Morocco, who once played for France, is looking forward to the upcoming match against his country of birth in the FIFA Women's World Cup's last 16 stage. The debutant team, Morocco, is set to face France in the last 16 match, which will take place in Adelaide on Tuesday.

“I am French but my heart is with Morocco,” Pedros told reporters on Monday. “It’s been three years since we’ve been working hard to get to these incredible objectives … It’s not a problem for me to win against France.

“I will do everything for us to qualify for the quarter-finals.”

In a surprising turn of events during the group stage, Morocco secured a spot in the knockout round as the second-place team in Group H, defeating Colombia 1-0. Meanwhile, Germany, who held the second spot in the rankings, failed to progress to the next round.

Pedros achieved back-to-back Champions League victories as the coach of Olympique Lyonnais in 2019 and 2020. Among the players in France’s World Cup squad, six had the experience of being coached by him at Lyon, including the team’s captain, Wendie Renard, and all-time leading scorer, Eugenie Le Sommer.

“A few of us are bi-national and some of us play in France, so we know the players well,” said defender Nesryne El Chad, one of six players in the Morocco squad plying their trade in France. “This match will be special for us.”

Morocco, the first Arab nation to participate in the tournament, suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat against Germany in their opening match. However, they managed to secure surprising 1-0 victories against higher-ranked teams, South Korea and Colombia, which led them to the last 16.

Following the win against Colombia, Pedros stated that he had an advantage in knowing the France team “inside out.” Defeating the fifth-ranked team in the world, France, would be an extraordinary achievement for Morocco, currently ranked 72nd.

Pedros acknowledged that facing France in the round of 16 would be a daunting challenge, but he believes his team needs to raise their performance even further from their impressive display against Colombia, which was already at a significantly high level for them.

“We have to go beyond what we can do and what we can expect, because we would like to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Of course, if we had been eliminated with six points, it would still have been fantastic for us. But we went further. Football is incredible, and you can never know what’s going to happen.”

