Musk-Zuckerberg fight to be live-streamed, not broadcast on UFC channels

It’s important to highlight that both individuals have been preparing for a high-stakes fight that could potentially generate millions of dollars in the upcoming period.

Zuckerberg has been dedicating his time to mastering jiu-jitsu, even achieving success in competitive events and earning medals. On the other hand, Musk’s history in South Africa includes being part of several confrontations, as confirmed by Dana White, the head of the UFC.

The sequence of events began on June 21 when Musk reacted to news about Zuckerberg’s intention to launch his own version of Twitter. Musk’s response was a playful suggestion, stating, “I’m willing to participate in a cage match if he is, lol.”

Upon seeing Musk’s tweet, the founder of Facebook decided to respond with a message of his own, saying “Send me the location.” This strongly indicates Zuckerberg’s genuine interest in pursuing the fight.

However, a fresh conflict arose between the two when Zuckerberg, with the assistance of recently dismissed Twitter staff, introduced a Twitter-like platform named “Thread.” This development prompted Musk’s legal team to take action by sending a serious letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, warning them of a potential lawsuit.

