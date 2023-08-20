Najam Sethi slams BCCI for yet another World Cup schedule change

Ex-PCB chairman Sethi criticizes BCCI over a possible World Cup schedule change on his X account.

Sethi, 75, advises the BCCI to hold Pakistan’s matches at a neutral venue to avoid scheduling issues.

Tickets will be available on August 25; there is uncertainty if BCCI will agree to HCA’s request for a schedule change.

Advertisement

Former PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi criticized BCCI on his X (formerly Twitter) account for a potential ICC World Cup 2023 schedule change.

Sethi, aged 75, suggested that BCCI should have followed his advice of holding Pakistan’s matches at a neutral venue to prevent scheduling issues.

Sethi shared on X, “@BCCI should have heeded my suggestion about @TheRealPCB playing their WC matches in a neutral nation. Now they’re in a tangle with frequent proposed schedule changes!”

@BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country 🙂 They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) August 20, 2023

Advertisement

Today, The Indian Express reported that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) asked BCCI to adjust the schedule of two consecutive games it’s hosting due to security concerns flagged by local police.

The New Zealand-Netherlands match on October 9 and the Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture on the next day will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was initially planned for October 12, but the date was adjusted to give Pakistan more time between matches following their game against India on October 14.

It’s worth noting that nine World Cup matches were rescheduled earlier this month. However, as per the report, the HCA wasn’t involved in these decisions, prompting them to submit a request for an itinerary change.

Advertisement As tickets are set to be available on August 25, it remains uncertain if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will agree to the HCA’s request and modify the schedule once more. Advertisement Ten teams will compete for the coveted title across ten venues from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament opener and the final. Also Read World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s schedule might change once again HCA urged BCCI to alter the World Cup 2023 schedule due to... The Cricket World Cup will feature a round-robin format, where all teams will face each other in a total of 45 league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, set for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Both the semi-finals and the final will include reserved backup days. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement